“N.O.” The Nlightened One And Maggie Gabbard Team For “Back Around”

The new anthem for the Tristate Area is coming from the lyrical MC of the Judgemental Boyz, Nlightened One “N.O.”
The rapper teamed up with Delaware native and NBC show “Songland” finalist Maggie Gabbard for “Back Around.”
Judgemental Records’ own Lino3X produced the banging single, which is the debut single off N.O.’s new E.P. “A Goodfellas Cadence,” also produced by Lino3X joint collaboration.
“Back Around” is out everywhere and on all streaming platforms now.
https://linktr.ee/judgementalrecords
I.G.: @Judgementalrecords302
Twitter: @Records302
JudgementalRecords.com