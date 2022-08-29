“N.O.” The Nlightened One And Maggie Gabbard Team For “Back Around”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Check out this hot track to cool off this summer called “Back Around” featuring dope rapper N.O. The Nlightened One

The new anthem for the Tristate Area is coming from the lyrical MC of the Judgemental Boyz, Nlightened One “N.O.”

The rapper teamed up with Delaware native and NBC show “Songland” finalist Maggie Gabbard for “Back Around.”

Judgemental Records’ own Lino3X produced the banging single, which is the debut single off N.O.’s new E.P. “A Goodfellas Cadence,” also produced by Lino3X joint collaboration.

“Back Around” is out everywhere and on all streaming platforms now.

@nlightenedone

@MaggieGabbard

https://linktr.ee/judgementalrecords

I.G.: @Judgementalrecords302

Fb: Judgemental Records

Twitter: @Records302

JudgementalRecords.com