Najim Mollou Shares Why He Became A Musician

“I could look up to music to help me out whenever I needed something. It was there 24/7. Right by my side.” Thus, in a nutshell, Najim knew that whenever he needed something or someone, music would be there by his side.

“Music is my best friend”, Najim says whenever someone asks him the reason behind his career. For Najim, music was never just a profession or a job. It was his passion. It was a way for Najim to express himself. And most importantly, it was something that always had his back no matter what.

Just like every other child, he dreamed of becoming famous for what he did. He found his passion in music. The music industry was a source of comfort to Najim where artists inspired him to do better. Every time he couldn’t understand anything and needed a break, he would play some music and just quietly listen to it. And luckily after a while, he would be able to gather his emotions and see things from a different perspective. At times when he had a tiring or difficult day at school, music would be there for him on the ride back.

Whenever he felt bored during math homework, the idea of listening and practicing music once he had completed his work motivated him to perform better and quicker. As Najim states, “I could look up to music to help me out whenever I needed something. It was there 24/7. Right by my side.” Thus, in a nutshell, Najim knew that whenever he needed something or someone, music would be there by his side.

Najim had a very different perspective from other artists when it came to making music. He believed that music was a special art that needed full attention because it serves a different purpose to every individual who listens to it. Thus, according to Najim, every artist should be different. Even though they all should aim to cater to their fans in every way possible, the way they do so should be unique and creative.

Thus, he gave it all when it came to his music. All his energy, time, and efforts were devoted to music. Today, Najim’s new album, “Night Vibes”, has carved a special place in the hearts of his fans. With hundreds and thousands of fans who follow his work, Najim now wishes to work on another album so that he can serve the expectations of his fans.