“Justice (Get Up, Stand Up)” A New Message Of Hope And Equality By Nakkia Gold Ft. Wiz Khalifa, Bob Marley And The Wailers

Check out this new anthem for social justice by Nakkia Gold featuring Wiz Khalifa, Bob Marley And The Wailers

Saban Music Group (SMG), singer, songwriter, and producer Nakkia Gold released her latest single, “Justice (Get Up, Stand Up)” featuring GRAMMY® and Golden Globe® Award-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa, Bob Marley and The Wailers.

A remake of “Get Up, Stand Up” by Bob Marley and The Wailers, “JUSTICE” is a rebirth of the militant anthem, which played an integral role in the fight for equality and human rights in 1973.

53 years later, Americans continue to face inequality, systemic racism, and a long, painful history of violence in the black and minority communities. In response, Los Angeles-born singer Nakkia Gold is taking action through the immediate release of her single “Justice (Get Up, Stand Up),” which has already gained national attention.

“The struggle has made us strong. This is the moment to break through the chains of social injustice. This song is a call to action in a time when it’s needed the most,” states Nakkia Gold.

Cedella Marley states, “I am proud that my father’s legacy continues to live on through his music. His message of peace and equality transcends, especially today, during these challenging times.”

Wiz Khalifa states, “Bob Marley has always been an inspiration to me. I was pumped to hop on this track and keep his message alive about continuing the fight.”

Inspired by her core belief that “music tells a story,” Nakkia Gold distinguishes herself from other artists by empowering her community with her soul-inspiring voice that weaves a tapestry of emotion and rich, melodic texture rooted in R&B and contemporary music.

“Justice (Get Up, Stand Up)” is now available on all digital and streaming platforms. Check out the music video: