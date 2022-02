Jacksonville’s Nardo Wick is one of hottest artists in Florida right now exposing a market that was often overlooked. From the switch ups in the beat to Nardo’s unconventional flow, this kid is just different. He’s not a big guy but expect some real punchlines from Nardo on this track that includes a reckless verse from Lil Baby and a melodic intro and hooks from Future. RCA got one with Nardo, lets see where this goes.

