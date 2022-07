Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nas and DJ Premier are back! Take a listen to “Beat Breaks.”

DJ Premier shocked everybody when he posted a snippet of a song. The song is question featured Nas. The internet went bonkers with anticipation. Namely, people hoped that they would be blessed with a Nas and Preem album.

We did not get that album, but we got the next best thing: a new DJ Premier project. Without further delay, let us rock out to some good ol’ boom bap!