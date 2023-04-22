Nas And Ghostface Get The Remix Treatment By Will Coloan

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

What if Nas and Ghostface had a duet? Now, you get to hear it, courtesy of Will Coloan.

“Sonically speaking, we move the crowd and their heart,” Coloan Records’ head honcho Brennan Williams says in a statement. The could not be any more factual as they take one of Nas’s more absurd and beloved verses and blends it seamlessly with Ghostface bars. Add a soulful sonic track that defies the current soundscape like a rebellious teen and you have a magical hodgepodge of dopiness. Basically, Nas’s Funkmaster Flex Freestyle #4 gets stripped acapella and laced. Add a heavy helping of Ghostface Killah, courtesy of his hood classic “Return of Theodore,” and the concoction is complete. Check it out and save it to your Soundcloud. For more, hit the links below.

▶Remixed by @will-coloan

▶Recorded at Willie C. Studios

▶Artwork by AM Creative

▶Website: www.ColoanRecords.com

▶Spotify: open.spotify.com/artist/6QppELkWVFN1Tr1ZsXuwPL

▶Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/will…d501586609?mt=2