Nas Drops New Song For Ta-Nehisi Coates’ New HBO Special ‘Between The World and Me’

(AllHipHop Music)
This past Summer Nas blessed us with the Hit-Boy produced record King’s Disease and now he’s delivering a new record via HBO’s new original special, Between The World and Me. Titled “Fallen Stars Flying,” the track fits in the end credit song for the special and was produced by ILLwayno and released via Mass Appeal. Between The World and Me is a gripping adaption of the New York Times #1 bestselling book by Ta-Nehisi Coates and the Apollo stage performance of the same name. The special debuts on HBO this Saturday, November 21st at 8:00PM ET/PT. If you haven’t had the chance to read Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates, pick it up! The book is widely regarded as a must read for any Black father that has to have “the talk” with their kids about police brutality and what it means to be a minority growing up in the United States of Amerikkka.