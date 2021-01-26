Nas Goes Golfing WIth DJ Khaled in “27 Summers” Visual

(AllHipHop Music)
Taking his rhyming skills to the Miami golf courses, Nas drops his visual for “27 Summers” with a little bit of help from Miami’s chief ambassador DJ Khaled and Steve Stout. Hitting golf balls off of Hennessy bottles and cruising the city in a Rolls Royce, Nas enjoys the good life after giving us 27 Summers of music. Whether you like every Nas album or not, the Queensbridge alumni delivered with his last project King’s Disease which was exclusively produced by Hit-Boy himself. Tune in below: