Nas Hops On Joint With 21 Savage

Nas and 21 Savage have a new song “One Mic, One Gun.”

It seems like it was just yesterday when 21 Savage appeared to disrespect Nas when he said he was not relevant. Nas did not comment, even though there was a windfall of criticism to fall down on the younger, British born rapper.

Nas, ever the elder statesmen, decides to do the unthinkable. He actually gets on a track with said rapper. The results are amazing, if only due to the look and expeditiousness of the effort. Or was it recorded before the statement in question was ever made? Only time will tell…

Check out “One Mic, One Gun.”