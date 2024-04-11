Nasaan Drops “Goated” On Dad Big Proof’s Death Anniversary

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nasaan is coming with a package deal: beats, bars and high quality visuals. He’s also a legacy act, as the son of Detroits own Big Proof.

Detroit’s burgeoning rap star, Nasaan, makes a triumphant return with the release of “Goated,” featuring Grammy-nominated Hip-Hop pillar Royce 5’9”. The up-and-comer made a deal with ESPN and The NBA for a four-month licensing agreement, allowing “Goated” to soundtrack the playoffs. This song is also special because it coincides with the 18th anniversary of his father Proof’s passing.

“Goated” is the creative vision of Nasaan, who also directed and edited the video too. Paying homage to his roots, he recreates the iconic MTV News freestyle session that immortalized his father Proof and Eminem, garnering over 50 million impressions across various platforms.

Royce 5’9” sets the stage on the self-produced track and then passes the mic to his younger comrade. Check it out below.

This release serves as a precursor to Nasaan’s upcoming project, Error 404, slated for release on May 31. In addition to Royce 5’9”, the project features collaborations with established and rising stars such as Babytron, Swavay, Pooh Beatz, and Turbo.

Hailing from Detroit, Nasaan continues to honor the legacy of his late father, Big Proof, while forging his path in the music industry. With talents spanning production, rapping, directing, and editing, he distinguishes himself through uniquely crafted music videos that have earned praise from rap icons like Eminem and Busta Rhymes.