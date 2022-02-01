Nate Dogg’s Son Nhale Drops Strip Club Anthem “Beautiful Girl”

Nate Dogg‘s son Nhale has dropped a banger for the West Coast and purveyors of strip club culture. The singer, who definitely has his dad‘s chops, weaves a loose tale of a doting mother who has a day job as a stripper. In the club, her number one client is none other than the singer. Other than that, the song really offers two points of view: how hard-working mothers do what they have to do to survive and how men sustain that lifestyle through their own activities. Nhale also shows that greatness is attainable through hard work and dedication, not just nepotism.