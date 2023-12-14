Nate Setto: Rising Star with a Heroic Journey

Nate’s journey wasn’t without its challenges. Battling substance abuse and depression, he faced personal struggles that remained hidden until a revelation from a higher power helped him overcome these hurdles.

Nate Setto, born on March 23rd, 1993, is making waves in the Pop/R&B scene with his infectious and catchy music. Drawing inspiration from artists like Chris Brown, Ne-Yo, and Drake, Nate’s sound is a blend of smooth melodies and rhythmic beats that resonate with a diverse audience.

Collaborating with Love & HipHop’s Labritney on the track “Fire,” Nate showcases his versatility and ability to collaborate with other talents in the industry. He recently has received a nod from one of his inspirations: Ne-Yo, giving Nate praise for his hit “Marilyn Monroe”. Currently, he’s on the promotional trail for his latest album, “Hero,” which has captured global attention, particularly with hit singles like “Cognac” and “Whyyy.”

During the interview, Nate shared the humble beginnings of his musical journey. Hailing from Flint, Michigan, he used to work at his family’s liquor store, juggling responsibilities while nurturing his passion for music in local studios. Knowing his parents, he knew that a career in music would not pass in their eyes as a stable career. They pushed him into going to college to find a career more “realistic”. His determination to pursue his dreams was so strong that he came up with a fake college schedule to make time to record music in the studio. His actions reflect the tenacity that defines his character. Eventually, Nate decided to reveal his true passion to his family in which to his surprise- they accepted and praised his work and encouraged him to keep going.

Nate’s journey wasn’t without its challenges. Battling substance abuse and depression, he faced personal struggles that remained hidden until a revelation from a higher power helped him overcome these hurdles. Now, Nate aspires not only to top the Billboard Hot 100 charts but also to inspire people globally through his music, using his own story as a beacon of hope. With his intelligence, charisma, and undeniable talent, Nate Setto is not just an artist on the rise; he’s a symbol of resilience and a testament to the power of chasing one’s dreams.

You can keep up with Nate by following him on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok