Neek Bucks Deems Himself ‘Neighborhood Hov’ In New Album

A quintessential part of living in New York City’s largest borough, Harlem, especially for those with sharp ears, is witnessing the speed at which an infectious song can travel. In late-2018, fast-rising rapper Neek Bucks took the city by storm upon the release of his two projects El Barrio and El Barrio 2. Fast forward today, his songs have amassed a million streams on streaming platforms alike, and the 26-year-old rapper continues to take hip-hop by storm.
Today, Neek Bucks shares his eagerly-awaited project Neighborhood Hov. The 12-track offering boasts A-list features and productions from the likes of G-Herbo, Lil Tjay, Tsu Surf, and several others. Alongside the project, Neek graced his fans with the music video for “Corner Gospel 5,” the fifth installment in his musical series. Furthermore, Neek Bucks further laminates himself through this full-length release by allowing his audience to live through his musical tales.Speaking on the project, Neek shared, “This project is a long time coming. I wanted everyone to tap in and really listen to where I’m coming from. This isn’t drill, I’m rapping and letting you in. That’s why I want everyone to hear Neighborhood Hov.”Neighborhood Hov is a follow-up to 2019’s El Barrio 2, which garnered national attention. Stream the new project below and stay tuned for more from the Harlem rapper.