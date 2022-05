Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

NEMS is back and bringing all of Coney Island with him on “Nathan’s.”

Mr. Bing Bong is back with a new banger. “Nathan’s” is the latest song from Gorilla NEMS, the self-proclaimed King of Coney Island. And is rocks. Produced by Grammy winner Drumma Boy, “Nathan’s” gives a different vibe for the Brooklyn spitter. Visually, we get a mega-dose of C.I. since they reportedly took over the town for this video.