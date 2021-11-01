New Album Poeboy K.P. “Speed Life”

Who is Poeboy K.P.?

Born Kevin Devonte Poe in Gretna, Virginia, on December 18, 1991.

Kevin is a talented music artist and videographer who resides in Clarksville, Tennessee. K.P. was the name everyone knew him by in high school.

He is a 29-year-old Virginia native who currently serves in the United States Army. He has this unique talent that we can’t expect from any ordinary person in his profession.

He is an independent hip-hop artist. He owns his videographer and photography business, Ice Breaking Films. His versatility is perfectly displayed as he has made songs in the Hip-Hop, Rap, R&B genres.

Poeboy K.P. is getting fame from the visit of various cities and the work that he does there. His unique rhymes and flow is the key factor that he uses with his attractive hip-hop verses.

As of recently, Poeboy K.P is streaming on many famous platforms.

Follow Kevin Devonte Poe “Poeboy K.P” Instagram, Facebook, SoundCloud, LinkedIn, Apple Music, iHeartRadio and Spotify.