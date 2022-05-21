New Artist on The Rise JayWin?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Representing Raleigh North Carolina by way out of Brooklyn NY, Jaywin has been on a consistent grind, which has seen him hit the Urban Radio Charts with his singles “Same With It,” and “You Down”. Certain artists are just built for the music industry with all of its nightlife, flashing cameras, and fan praise that comes along with it. Jaywin is definitely one of those artists on our radar.

“Same With it” Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pvPKkMxx0OE

Jay is the son of legendary Reggae artist Curry Don and the brother of Reggae/Rap artist Rohan da Great, so music runs in his family and has always been in his blood. While cementing his sound, he worked on different projects and in 2015, toured with his brother on Dani Deahl’s SMYK tour. So far he has released 3 solo EP’s, a joint EP and a full-length project.

In 2018 he released his first EP The Missing Peace, which was a therapeutic exploration of his life experiences that he graciously transformed into art. This segued into The Missing Peace Part 2 which was released in 2019, and The Missing Peace 3 was released on Valentine’s Day in 2021. JayWin’s hard work has also landed him a #1 song on the Reggae iTunes charts in September of 2021. He was featured on Rohan da Great & Dj Ashani’s track “Fallin”.

“Fallin” feat Jaywin Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/fallin-feat-jaywin-single/1580827337

Most recently Jaywin released The Missing Peace 4. TMP4 is the latest installment to his annual R&B’ish rap series that Jay releases every Valentine’s Day. Once TMP4 was available it immediately began charting on iTunes, peaking at #21 on the R&B and Soul Chart and at #194 on the All Genres Chart. Jaywin’s no stranger to charting success and if he keeps up his consistency he is sure to be a household name in no time.

TMP4 Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/the-missing-peace-4/1607128427

Jaywin is also into fitness and in addition to laying down dope tracks in the studio, you can catch him showing off his physique and workout regimens online via his Instagram page @MrJayWin

Tap in with Jaywin and get a piece of his artistry. Definitely, a dope artist to watch in 2022.