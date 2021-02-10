New coldbrew x Ben Beal Collaboration Is Anything But “simple.”

(AllHipHop Music)
Hailing in from Oklahoma, multi-instrumentalist and producer coldbrew and New York lyricist Ben Beal team up on a new single that is anything, but “simple.”, exclusively premiered today on AllHipHop.
Ben Beal’s talent to elevate the lo-fi production with his smooth flow and relatable writing compliments coldbrew’s nostalgic composition style and warm yet melancholic vibes.
If it sounds familiar, it may be because it has become a fan favorite for use on TikTok, with over 33K creators using the sound in their own content. It’s no wonder why the initially released single in 2019, has hit over 2 million streams on Spotify alone.
When the two artists were asking about their collaboration, coldbrew told AllHipHop: “I made this beat back in the summer of 2019 when I was still living with my parents and had just graduated high school. After many years of writing songs and learning about production, I figured out the greatest tracks aren’t all that complicated at all. They’re rather simple, so I sought out to make music that could let the mind rest and relax for a bit. I can remember listening to this beat thinking, ‘This is the one. This is the one that will give me a career in music.’ Every artist has that first song that resonates with people and I really felt like this was the one… and it was.”
Ben adds, “The moment I heard the beat, I knew this was going to be a special collaboration. I’m diagnosed with ADHD and have a detrimental tendency to rush my songwriting process because I typically get burnt out pretty quickly. But when I sat down to write, I became enthralled with the story the beat was painting in my mind. I wrote for about 23 hours, making sure I hit every single sentence and cadence perfectly. This isn’t just lofi music to relax t, this is a song any human being going through the trials and tribulations of love can relate to.”
Both coldbrew and Ben are just warming up. With even more releases on the horizon, be sure to be on the lookout because these two are about to become names to recognize.