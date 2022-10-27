New “Hunnids” From Double-Eff & Gigahurtz Expect to Receive 100 DJs to Support on Halloween

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Dynamic Hip Hop duo Gigahurtz and Double-Eff have joined forces once again for a Hip-Hop west coast-infused club track, titled “Hunnids”. After finding success with their hit single “Only Fans” which has grossed well over a million streams on all major platforms, the two reconnected over the summer to create this impressive single that they are ready to share with the world.

Lyrically driven with classic California vibes, Gigahurtz cooked up an infectious beat that melodically pairs perfectly with Double Eff’s insane flow and cadence. The hard hitting upbeat record features lyrics from Double-Eff who ensures the lyrical content value is brewed to keep the listener in tune. You will hear him saying things such as “To be frank, I’ve been Ben Franklin, big banking taking little bank no bacon”.

These are just a few bars that dive into his raw lyricism. Anyone who is a lover of West Coast Hip Hop will fall in love with “Hunnids” from beginning to end. Gigahurtz and Double Eff have a musical chemistry that reminds listeners that authentic music still exists. As the fall season has arrived, this single could not come at a more perfect time. One thing the pair has been doing to perfection is getting their music played and heard by mainstream DJ”s.

Understanding the importance of getting radio and club play, they have connected with over a 100 DJs in hopes of getting “Hunnids” played in some of these Halloween DJ sets and parties. Calling it “Halloween Hunnids” the duo is looking forward to providing.

Some of these DJ’s include DJ Precise, DJ Mark Da Spot, DJ Sky High Baby, DJ Beatnick, Kid Conrad, DJ Fly Rich, Juma Blaq, Kittie, DJ Rags, SupaJames, DJ Yup, DJ Astonish, DJ Marc X, DJ Chloe Brenae, DJ T.O., BUZA, Klyph, DJ Fuse, Casanova & huge radio support from The Boss 97.3. Press play below to stream Double Eff & Gigahurtz hot new single “Hunnids”.

