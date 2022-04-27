New Single by One Side Will Be Climbing the Charts

One Side has attracted the attention of many top labels in the industry, there is a lot of interest in his music at the moment.

Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, One Side is a music artist, entrepreneur, and clothing brand owner. One Side owns his own Digital Marketing company; One Side Entertainment – along with One Side Ent. Brand, a clothing company.

One Side bridges the gap between the punch of hip-hop/pop and the melodies of the modern scene while aiming for his music to be catchy, yet direct and edgy. One Side’s new song Villian, released on 4.24.22, is giving us some real Travis Scott/The Kid Laroi vibes. One Side is a verified Spotify artist with almost half a million streams on his single Boss Up from 2021.

Three singles down and many more coming, One Side started his music career by connecting with a long-time friend, Bernard Martin, in his kitchen. Between his own music and his record label, he plans to “take over every genre and to be labeled by just one”.

He has attracted the attention of many top labels in the industry, there is a lot of interest in his music at the moment. One Side wants people to express their emotions when listening to his music, he says “everyone goes through the same emotions and don’t be afraid to express them. It doesn’t matter what anybody thinks, they’re not in your shoes”.

One Side has three singles coming out soon, Dangerous Love, Millions, and Lies. He hopes his fans can relate to his music, like how he relates to his biggest musical inspiration – Kanye West.

Don’t miss the release of One Side’s new singles, keep up with him on Instagram, Youtube and Spotify.