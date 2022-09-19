Nick Ryan x Tee Grizzley Drop “Superstar”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nick Ryan & Tee Grizzley have joined forces to release a new banger – “Super Star.” Check out the visuals.

Nick Ryan is a Michigan based hip hop artist and entrepreneur. As the leading Cannabis cultivator and distribution arm of STIIZY in Detroit, Nick has been able to connect with some of the BIGGEST artists in the game. After a meeting with Nick, TEE GRIZZLEY heard his music and instantly wanted to collaborate with another burgeoning star out of THE D. Once the single was released it quickly became a Regional Smash Song. Check out their new single together and show some support DJs!!

@ImNickRyan

Business: Ryan@theFocusGrp.com