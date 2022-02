Nicki and Lil Baby team up for a short film that pits the two of them against Joseph Sikora, commonly known for his role in the series Power.

Nicki Minaj steps up as a cop and interrogates an international criminal in this short film for her single, “Do We Have A Problem.” Make sure to watch this one all the way to the end as we get a lil Power cameo in this and a lil bit of acting from the one and only Pink Barbie. We won’t spoil this for you, but LIl Baby and Nicki Minaj are an team in this movie and they are combo that can’t be stopped!