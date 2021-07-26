Nicki Tha Great- “Capable”

For New Yorker Nicki Tha Great, music is her greatest passion. This is evident as listeners are immersed into the rapper’s vibe and mind when listening to her timeless music.

Nicki began her career at a young age with the support of her family members and church family. From enrolling in piano lessons to performing solos in the church choir, Nicki’s talents were well developed long before high school. However, in high school, Nicki used her gift to perform and write original material.

Nicki has certainly made her mark as she continues to deliver innovative sounds which have been accompanied by unique cinematic visuals.

She seeks to take care of everyone in her life, change as many lives as possible, inspire others, and change and influence lives. Additionally, she hopes to inspire her audience with her journey and music.

The talented musician has devoted herself fully to her craft as she continues to write new songs, and produce and engineer her music by herself. The versatile self-contained artist truly values quality and authenticity when it comes to her multi-genre artistry.

Nicki has plans of putting her all into her forthcoming project, and she plans to continue to expand her fan base by pulling fans into her new releases and original content.

From the release of her first single, “Track” to the release of her latest single, “Capable,” Nicki continues to take the music community by storm.

Take a listen to “Capable” below.