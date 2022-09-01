Nico Chiara Has Big Plans In The Works

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nico Chiara is no stranger to success in the music industry. Since he was just a child Nico knew he was destined to make music. Drawing inspiration from a variety of influences throughout his life. “I’ve always been known for my modern, yet classical sound. My beats always give the artist and listeners a sense of familiarity.” Nico Chiara when asked about his influences in music.



Chiara adamantly believes in his creative process, and that in order to create the right vibe on a track the surrounding energy must match that mood. “The creative process starts much earlier for me than in the studio, I think a lot about my next session and let my environment, my vibe/mood flow into the music. When I’m in a bad mood I definitely can’t make a happy beat – technically yes, but the beat would be soulless.”

The time and countless hours of work that Nico has put into his craft are evident. He’s never seen any other option but to achieve success in the music industry. So what’s next for Nico?



“ Getting my sound back on the Billboards charts again”. When asked if he could change anything in the industry and Chiara humbly responds, “That young artist has more opportunities to be heard.” Nico signed off with a message to those artists on their way up..



“There is only you – never stop”



www.instagram.com/nico.chiara