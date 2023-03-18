Nigerian Artist Qing Madi is Being Called the Aaliyah of Africa 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Qing Madi has brazenly carved her own musical niche with her self-described Afro-R&B sound.

Qing Madi is a multi-talented singer, songwriter, and entertainer shaping the future of music with her unique genre-bending fusion of afro-beats, pop, soul, and R&B. Influenced by the lyrical arrangements and overall artistry of Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna and Aaliyah, the 16-year-old is looking to irrevocably change the direction of the industry with her brand of music and dance.

Reared on a steady diet of hip-hop and R&B luminaries Columbia recording artist Qing Madi’s music is a testament to her maturity, eschewing despair for lyrics replete with hope, escapism, and a profound sense of interconnectedness. One listens to her latest single “Why” will confirm why the Nigerian star has been deemed the “next up” out of West Africa. The young artist’s distinctive, effervescent song craft combines melodicism, irresistible rhythmic drive, and inspiration that fulfill her goal of making music that’s “fun, uplifting, empowering, and celebratory.”

While she follows in the footsteps of legendary Afrobeat giants, Qing Madi has brazenly carved her own musical niche with her self-described Afro-R&B sound. Her latest single “Why” is the follow-up to “See Finish” released earlier this year which garnered over 8.2 million streams. The official video for “Why” shot in Lagos, Nigeria is a throwback to the teen’s experience in high school. With dancing skills reminiscent of the late Aaliyah, the classically trained ballerina flexes her vocal range to give us a glimpse into her forthcoming EP.

Through it all, Qing Madi’s remained grounded. And therein lies much of her appeal. In a time when many rising pop stars have become further and further removed from the folks that they speak to with their custom-made looks and unattainable lifestyles, Qing Madi remains a lot like us: a tender, tough, self-possessed young lady who puts her community before commercial concerns. When summing up what her music is about, Qing Madi offers a simple answer: “I have an unbelievable story to tell.”





