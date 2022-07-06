Chicago Rap Artist NiXta Drops Off New Single/Visual “Feel No Pain”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

NiXta is creating a new lane as an artist and a CEO. With collabs with Yung Ralph and Jaheim, he’s making movies.

Nicolas De’Mario Lambert, better known as NiXta, is creating his own lane to becoming one of the industry’s newest and hottest artists. Already a heavy hitter in the game, NiXta has worked alongside Yung Ralph and Jaheim.

He isn’t just an artist, but also a songwriter and CEO of Record Label Highly Determined Records and his clothing brand Western Baby Apparel. He has utilized his platform to develop other artists from his area by founding an independent record label, Highly Determined Records.

Using the moniker, HD Clique, NiXta and his team have impacted culture through their music, apparel and influence. A native of Chicago, the west englewood area, 69th and western; NiXta has always had a love for music since a child. Music has always been a way to show his versatility and to express his life.

Once he figured out how to put his heart into his records, he then delivered a passion for the music industry. With music on SoundCloud, Apple Music, Spotify and all other streaming platforms, he also has an album out titled, Western Baby.

Check out the visual “Feel No Pain” off of NiXta’s latest project Western Baby below available everywhere!

Western Baby Album Link:

Connect With NiXta:

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/TheRealNiXta

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/nixta069

Twitter:

YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC83u3q_SdRp9TpHHJvbUPJA/featured

Spotify: