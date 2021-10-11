NJ’s PressureOnline Shows Out On “Otay”

On “Otay”, the artist delivers a hard chorus, bragging about how good life has been.

New Jersey musician PressureOnline’s sound has been inspired by the likes of Jay-Z, LL Cool J, Fabolous, Lloyd Banks, and Lil Wayne. The artist’s style has been molded over many years, putting his experiences on pages throughout the journey.

PressureOnline’s 2020 LP Release “Fear” has been streamed over 500,000 times to date, containing some fire tracks within its 17-song tracklist. Among those songs is “Otay”, Pressure’s second most-streamed track to date.

On “Otay”, the artist delivers a hard chorus, bragging about how good life has been. PressureOnline gets gritty on the beat, flexing his lifestyle by talking about getting paper and moving around with ladies in his arms. The song lasts just over 2 minutes in run time, never getting boring.

While PressureOnline has yet to release any new music so far, this year, he told us we can expect some new releases this fall including a brand new single. For now, stay up to date and spin the artist’s classic record below: