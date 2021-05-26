NLE Choppa & A.D.R. “W.N.”

Following up the release of ‘Underrated,’ which saw features from Wyclef Jean, Tsu Surf, and Raheem DeVaughn, Jersey native Arsonal da Rebel (@ARSONALDAREBEL) connects with NLE Choppa for his new single “Wrong N####.” Appropriately titled, the menacing track serves to bridge the gap between Millennials and Generation Z. Filmed before the pair’s Pennsylvania show this past April, today he shares the accompanying music video for the Dinuzzo-produced cut.

Watch the HD-clip after the jump and stream York Records‘ (@yorkrecordsusa) DJ Envy-hosted compilation ‘Genesis Vol.1’ | HERE.