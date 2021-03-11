NlightenedOne And G.K. Drop “Fire & Ice” Video From Compilation Album EP’d By Tone The Beat Bully

(AllHipHop Music)
Check out this brand new single titled “Fire & Ice,” the debut single off the N.O.G.K. compilation executive produced by the legend himself, Tone The Beat Bully.
Upcoming producer Jof Money is the Beat Bully’s protege, and he over-delivers with this thumping introduction track that showcases NlightenedOne “N.O.” & G.K.’s abilities.
The N.O.G.K. compilation is dropping soon on Judgemental Records a new force to be reckoned with in the Hip-Hop game.
For more information check out http://www.JudgementalRecords.com