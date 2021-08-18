N.O. “NlightenedOne” & G.K. Drop Banging Project “NOGK” EP’d The Beat Bully

Check out a pair of banging new singles from N.O. “NlightenedOne” and G.K’s latest project “NOGK.”

Judgemental Records recently dropped N.O. “NlightenedOne” & G.K.’s self-titled project NOGK.

NOGK is Executive Produced by. Grammy Award winning producer Tone The Beat Bully “Anthony Tucker,” brother of Jahlil Beats.

The “Dreams & Nightmares” producer has worked closely with Judgemental records artist GK on the EP “Pain & Champagne.”

Now they have teamed up again with N.O. “NlightenedOne to give Hip Hop, what it’s missing with the release NOGK.

The Delaware natives are etching their names in the Hip-Hop community and making an impact with hard hitting and conscious storytelling.

Two official singles out now: ” Fire & Ice” and “6IX Shooter.”

In addition to production from Tone The Beat Bully, NOGK features tracks crafted by Black Metaphor, along with the debut of Judgemental Records’ own producer Lino3x & CRMC’s JOF Money.

NOGK was engineered at Occupy Studios in Newark, Delaware.

NOGK is streaming on all major platforms.

