NOLA’s HaSizzle Drops Bounce Smash “Gotcha Sum”

With little known about the bounce scene and bounce music outside of New Orleans, only a select few are familiar with “King of Bounce” HaSizzle, and his latest single “Getcha Sum”, is about to change all of that for the NOLA native.

The Big Easy entertainer is not only known in his hometown but has been internationally recognized for his on-stage antics in Germany and France.

His previous hits like “Bounce It Biggity Bounce It” positioned Sizzle to drop “Getcha Sum”, a smash with a catchy hook, and viral “Getcha Sum” dance. Collaborations with the likes of Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, and 2 Chainz ensure that more hits are on the horizon for HaSizzle.



