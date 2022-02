Wait did $not smash Doja Cat or is this song “Doja” just a SMASH? We dunno what really happened there but this song is absolutely lit. $not has a completely different style separating himself from a host of rappers in the game so when he teamed up with Rihanna’s baby daddy we knew this was going to be an instant classic to runback. Joined by A$AP Rocky for an undeniably fire verse we can’t help but want more from $not. Luckily this is like two videos in one with a tribute to Virgil at the end.