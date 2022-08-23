Not Your Average DJ: How Aaron Colbert Transformed a Career in the Booth into Curating Successful Events

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Aaron Colbert is an entertainment director and producer from Los Angeles, California. His love for music saw him start DJing at a rolling skating rink at 15 years in his free time but without any intention of pursuing it as a career. Coming from a low-income background, Aaron took up various roles in the hotel industry to save up for his college education.

The hotel industry experience came in handy after he moved to LA two decades ago where he secured jobs with some of Los Angeles’s hottest and hippest establishments. Aaron rose through the ranks to be a director in various renowned hotels in LA. Due to his passion for music, he established his Entertainment consulting and booking agency, Aaron Colbert Entertainment. Aaron has DJed, booked, and consulted for prominent brands and venues such as Skybar, Mondrian, Delano Las Vegas, and Bar Marmont. In addition, Aaron has opened or closed stages for notable celebrities, including Diplo, Kim Petras, Party Favor, Warren G, and Felix Da Ho.

Aaron admonishes his audience to stay authentic, trust their instinct, and surround themselves with reliable teammates. You should also never stop aiming higher, “constant reinvention of oneself is how you stay in the game,” adds Aaron. He suggests that as a creative mind, you should have dedicated time to refresh yourself and avoid mental and physical burnout.

Despite making a name for himself in the entertainment industry, Aaron continues to prioritize innovations in production creation. “While I won’t get into specifics ahead of finalization, I will say that I’ve always loved and had a keen eye for interior design and fashion. So I like to think of myself – the way everything works in sync – as a “lifestyle brand” of sorts,” added Aaron.