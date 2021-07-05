Now Entertainment Founder Tony M Fountain Releases New Single G.I.T. Under the Name TMF Precha

Tony began his career as a rapper in high school by the name of Precha. A name given to him by a schoolmate who learned Tony’s mom was sending a preacher to counsel him about the path he was on

Born on September 14th, 1984, & raised in Gordon, Ga. An unstable upbringing led Tony to become an irate child. With grades slipping, drugs came into the equation, and violence ensued. He later found his love for music & began writing as a form of release, which tamed his anger. Tony began his career as a rapper in high school by the name of Precha. A name given to him by a schoolmate who learned Tony’s mom was sending a preacher to counsel him about the path he was on. Shortly after, Tony was sent to a YDC facing 6 years.

Upon release, he continued his pursuit, but it was short-lived when he abruptly became a single father with 2 small children. He then transitioned into artist development & founded Now Entertainment in 2011. After working with several known artists, he wrote a book titled Secrets of the music business: How not to get f##### as an entrepreneur with a dream Now older with a stable home environment, he has decided to release some music of his own beginning with his first single titled G.I.T. (Get it together)

https://facebook.com/tonymfountain

https://soundcloud.com/tony-m-fountain/

https://snapchat.com/add/tonymfountain

https://www.tiktok.com/@tonymfountain

https://nowentertainment.net