16-Year-Old NUSKI2SQUAD Unveils “Laser Tag” Visual

NUSKI2SQUAD is the 16-year-old St. Louis raised rapper who has been making waves with his single “Live On” Remix and collaborations with G Herbo, Quando Rondo, Toosii, and Yungeen Ace.

This weekend, he releases a new visual for single “Laser Tag” off his current project – depicting shell casings and a shot-up car as a laser light show weaves in and out of the frame. Throughout the somber scene, Nuski2squad delivers lines like “Cherish your life because when you gone, ain’t no coming back. “

For only 16 years young, the rapper has already dealt with his fair share of hardships, including homelessness and the passing of his father. His lyrics depict his wisdom and sobering outlook on life, proving that he is poised to break out this year.

The music fits a “trap gospel” subgenre, especially his most recent album, Lil Nuski, that speaks to losing family members and life’s fragility. Check out the new video for “Laser Tag,” where Nuski2squad raps about the consequences of violence.