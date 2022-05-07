NWG Suave drops “Dizzy” produced by DJ Kid

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

NWG Suave and DJ Kid collab on a song that is pushing music like weight on YouTube and other platforms.

The wait is finally over! NWG Suave has released his highly anticipated single “Dizzy” produced by the trailblazer DJ Kid. With the streets already buzzing, NWG Suave has already solidified himself as one of the breakthrough artists to watch in 2022!

His single “Dizzy” is has been his most anticipated release since he has started making music, his previous album “Misunderstood” gained the attention of music lovers everywhere. His raw and stylistic approach is a mix of his life experiences and his natural creativity. This collaboration with DJ Kid famously known for working with Da Baby is just one of the projects dropping this year form the artist. Major artist like Sada Baby, Icewear Vezzo and Cglizzy all set to release exclusive singles with the on the rise rapper.

With unique and cinematic visuals, he has reached over 100k views and counting on YouTube. His single “My Time” has gained over 20k views after dropping last month. Putting his heart and soul into his sound, his music is raw, relatable and real. “Dizzy” is a banger, showing off NWG Suave’s swagger as an artist and his skills as a lyricist.

Make sure to stream “Dizzy” and add it to your playlist now!

Follow him on IG @nwgsuave & YouTube @NWG Suave to see all of his latest releases.

https://open.spotify.com/artist/4RT64CNBz0KcTqqX3hMaIL?si=eckdERViQ42VwYjrEdD9eg