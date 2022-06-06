NXTFRIDAY Creates Music that Speaks to the Soul, Over Dark Trap Drums

Friday stands out alone from his unique auto-tuned voice to his brown boy-long-haired image, he has already amassed a large following online.

For NXTFRIDAY, music is his life story, everything you hear in his music comes from something he has seen or been through. Growing up, music was his escape. The way he expressed himself while sharing his story, in hopes others could relate one day was brilliant.

When Friday was first starting out, during one of his performances, he was so nervous after smoking a blunt, that he got up there and killed it but then forgot some of his lyrics as he was too out of it. The lesson he learned from that was to always practice and come prepared. “Music is the energy we can hear,” he quotes. It’s all about the vibe and message you put out there.

Friday stands out alone from his unique auto-tuned voice to his brown boy-long-haired image, he has already amassed a large following online. Through his sound and influence, we have already seen a number of artists trying to adopt pieces from his style. He doesn’t try to portray a “certain image”, he simply doesn’t care and just wants to make music people can vibe to while doing what he loves.

He also recommends the best way to thrive and not “burn out”, was by taking your time. Like the great Nipsey Hustle one said, “this is a marathon, not a sprint,” set goals and take things day by day. You’ll eventually reach a milestone where you’ll see your progress and how far you’ve come.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. For him, if it wasn’t for his family’s support and his friends, he wouldn’t be here today. They pushed him to keep going when things got dark and he is forever grateful to have such genuine people that believe in him and share his vision.

He creates music that speaks to the soul, over dark trap drums you can still vibe with, touching on heartbreaks and losses you can hear the young Kanye influence in his sound. Friday quotes “If I can change at least one person’s life through my music then my job is completed.”

