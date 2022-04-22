NYC Artist Stash Delivers His Latest Visual “Max Speed”

On “Max Speed” he displays these skills to the fullest, rapping about fast cars and the hectic lifestyle of a 20s-something moneymaker.

Hailing from New York comes Stash and his new visual for his latest release “Max Speed”. Stash is a young multi talented artist from NYC who’s blending sharp lyricism with hyper-pop melodies to create a lane of his own. On “Max Speed” he displays these skills to the fullest, rapping about fast cars and the hectic lifestyle of a 20s-something moneymaker trying to make his way in the Big Apple.

The video has quickly caught a wave, garnering about 1,000 organic views per day since its release. With this type of traction being a consistent theme in Stash’s career, there’s no question as to the potential that the blossoming rapper carries. Watch the visual for Max Speed below and follow Stash on Instagram for more updates!

https://www.instagram.com/stasherz/