Oakland Emcee Fortune Noco Delivers New EP “Big Moves”

On “Limitless” Fortune Noco shows off his talent as a hitmaker, creating a memorable tune just in time for the summer.

Oakland emcee Fortune Noco delivers an incredible body of work with his new EP, “Big Moves”. His music is intriguing and unforgettable, making him one of the main names to watch from The Bay Area at the current moment.

As a Bay Area native, Fortune Noco is no stranger to the unpredictable nature of the West Coast. While stable weather is something you can count on, stable living isn’t so easy to come by. In Fortune Noco’s music he explores this concept and more, letting his fans get a glimpse of the Oakland lifestyle one song at a time.

His latest release, “Big Moves”, is a quick journal of his California adventures, meant to be as substantiating as it is digestible. On the opening track he bounces and glides over the melodic production, giving the perfect intro to the EP. On “Limitless” he shows off his talent as a hitmaker, creating a memorable tune just in time for the summer. With new music coming soon, Fortune Noco is gearing up for a phenomenal 2022.

Listen to Fortune Noco on Spotify below and follow him on Instagram for updates!