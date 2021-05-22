OHNO – JUGO (Official Music Video)

Los Angeles recording artist OHNO has become one of today’s hottest Latino acts coming out of the West Coast, and he did it on his own terms. For over a decade now, the bilingual trendsetter has captured a legion of fans, known as the PRDSE Mob, with signature raps, catchy melodies, and ahead of its time catalog that includes fan-favorite projects, like The Club, Heartthrob, and Cabana. Featureless, the 23-year-old has accumulated over 35 million streams across all DSP’s.

Explaining OHNO’s backstory, he began uploading music to YouTube at 14, after his mother was deported a year prior. At over 31 million YouTube views now, his 2015 project, Three Commas earned him mainstream publicity on credited outlets like Hiphopdx & Allhiphop. Things reached new heights once OHNO connected with the manager, Frisco Lopez, who introduced him to his partners Steve Rifkind and Mojoe Nicosia. Now, OHNO has evolved into a highly-regarded artist, director, and designer.

Popularity at an all-time high, in 2021, the self-made phenom made history with the announcement of signing to the iconic Def Jam Recordings via Lopez’s ONE PERCENT SOUND. New deal and exposure to the mainstream landscape, the 245k and growing Instagram followed-artist returns to the studio to create his debut project.

Connect with OHNO

https://www.instagram.com/OHNO

https://twitter.com/prdseohno

https://www.facebook.com/PRDSEOHNO

https://www.tiktok.com/@prdseohno