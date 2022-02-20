Omar LinX is a Man of His Word and Has Delivered “As Promised!”

Omar LinX has amassed over 800 Million Career streams completely independent with a goal to crack a billion streams in the near future with the release of the album. A few notable past features include Zeds Dead, Marshmello, Royce Da 5’9, Joell Ortiz, & Hunter Siegel.

Genre-Bending pioneer “Omar LinX” drops the highly Anticipated album “As Promised” today as seen on Spotify-sponsored billboards across Dundas square in his hometown Toronto. As expected he enlisted an all-star producer lineup including Zeds Dead, Adam K & Arthur Mcarthur. Earlier this week he dropped a video entitled “Intro” with some classic Omar ominous visuals in a haunted abandoned warehouse mixed in with some wild animation which really set the tone for the album. “I rose up when they praised worms” is a reference to Omar always staying true to himself artistically and never hopping on any bandwagons or following any social media trends.

Omar took a trip down to Mexico to tap in with his Mexican roots while finishing the album, and shoot a video while out there and will be released as part of the album rollout.

Omar LinX has been able to set himself apart by making music that lasts. Cultivating a fanbase that includes hundreds of lyric tattoos that have stuck with him through his musical journey. When he began, he changed the music landscape by pioneering the hybrid sound of Electronic and Hip Hop Music. Having toured the world, including 75 sold-out shows through the USA & Canada with his most memorable being Red Rocks (Denver), Coachella (California), Lollapalooza (Chicago), Koolhaus (Toronto), Shambala (Vancouver), & Terminal 5 (New York) and more recently headlining at EDC alongside frequent collaborators Zeds Dead in Mexico.

He has amassed over 800 Million Career streams completely independent with a goal to crack a billion streams in the near future with the release of the album. A few notable past features include Zeds Dead, Marshmello, Royce Da 5’9, Joell Ortiz, & Hunter Siegel.