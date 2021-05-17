Omen44 Presents “Hentai” – DJ Minoyama Mix Feat. Dj Shark

With the immense amount of success, both nationally and internationally from Omen44’s ‘Hentai’ album, it only makes sense to keep fans at bay with a free downloadable ‘Hentai’ DJ Minoyama Mix. The mix available on Soundcloud, Mixcloud, and Audiomack includes an exclusive track by DJ Shark with Omen44 on drums and bass. The video for […]

With the immense amount of success, both nationally and internationally from Omen44’s ‘Hentai’ album, it only makes sense to keep fans at bay with a free downloadable ‘Hentai’ DJ Minoyama Mix. The mix available on Soundcloud, Mixcloud, and Audiomack includes an exclusive track by DJ Shark with Omen44 on drums and bass.

The video for the 35-minute album mix embodies the vision Omen44 created for each track and is impeccably highlighted with authentic Hip Hop cadences mixed with polished cuts and scratches, and gritty, yet soulful tones. ‘Hentai’ DJ Minoyama Mix is sure to have Hip Hop enthusiasts repetitively pressing play.

Dj Minoyama

Based in Yokohama, DJ Minoyama can be heard throughout Tokyo playing music ranging from Hip Hop, Soul, Funk, Disco, and Reggae. While in the states, you can catch him at prestigious spots like Knitting Factory in BK. He’s opened up for Camp Lo and other legendary artists. ‪

DJ Shark

Acclaimed for winning numerous DJ competitions in Japan, DJ Shark is never without his own Technics mixer SH-DJ 1200. He’s worked alongside such legends as Grand Master Mell Mel, Grand Wizard Theodore, DJ Spinna, Large Professor, Jeru the Damaja, and that’s only naming a few.

Watch the video and download ‘Hentai’ DJ Minoyama Mix now on preferred platforms and connect with Omen44 below.

