“One More Flip” Is The Pinnacle of Storytelling Displayed by Filmmaker and Artist Streetlord Rook

Kwende Ried is the Detroit, Michigan creative carving a historic legacy in the film and music industry. With his experiences through life, his mind mixed with his passion has given rise to an artistic genius. After his Streetlordz rap group was involved in a 40-million-dollar marijuana drug conspiracy, he took on the alias Streetlord Rook as he embarked on his journey to greatness.

His ambition led to the launch of his Chedda Boy Films company with the mission to revolutionize the digital media entertainment industry platforms with quality production services and futuristic ingenuity. In 2000, Streetlord Rook’s company would release its first film “Envy” starring Ray J, LisaRaye Mcoy, and Maia Campbell. What followed were 3 other well-received indie movies that ultimately brought him to his most recent film, “One More Flip” starring Sada Baby, Royce da 5’9, Payroll Giovanni and Mena Monroe. The film premiered on March 20th surpassing turnout numbers at the Emagine Royal Oak for previous premiers like AVENGERS: END GAME. Its story navigates through the organized crime scene and opioid crisis rooted in the Detroit hip hop gang landscape.

Made available exclusively on Amazon Prime on October 1st, the film will be accompanied by the first-of-its-kind NFT for film and soundtrack hosted on blockchain technology Streetlord Rook wants to make accessible to other artists. “One More Flip” debuts with its lead soundtrack single and trap banger “Don’t Trust These Hoes” featuring Sada Baby and Payroll Giovanni. Streetlord Rook deserves every praise coming his way. Check out his new film “One More Flip” to see why.

Instagram: @streetlordrook

Twitter: realstreetlord1

YouTube: Streetlord Rook