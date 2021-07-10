ONE SON & DJ Cassanova Share Official Music Video For Late-Night Anthem, “Outta My Mind”

ONE SON and DJ Cassanova have linked up for the new hip-hop anthem “Outta My Mind.” Take a listen!

ONE SON and DJ Cassanova teamed up for their project ‘SON NOVA.’

Today, AllHipHop receives the official music video for Shade 45-endorsed lead single “Outta My Mind.”

ONE SON has quietly built an impressive resume having been featured on BigFM in Europe, French TV in Paris, and Jam Agenda in Uganda Africa. DJ Cassanova is in the Austin TX Music Hall of Fame for producing the first major Hip-Hop release in Austin TX called Project Crew.

He also produced the dance floor anthem “Too Much Booty In The Pants.”

Featuring vocals from Johnnie Henderson, ONE SON delivers some smooth lyrics for the ladies over DJ Cassanova’s funky, bedroom-ready production.

Watch the official music video for “Outta My Mind” below!