One to Watch: Hip Hop Artist Kellz Da Don Proves He’s Here to Stay

If there’s one thing Kellz Da Don has learned throughout his career, it’s resilience.

Hailing from Walterboro, South Carolina, this rising hip hop sensation is making waves throughout the industry and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Always having music on his mind, Kelly “Kellz Da Don” Varnado has gone from singing in his church’s choir to being a member of the group O-Ficial to now performing as a solo artist.



From the lowest of lows to the highest of highs, Kellz Da Don has never let his dreams and vision slip away. While his first mixtape in 2014, Poor Man’s Dreams Volume 1, wasn’t an early success, it helped him lay the foundation for his independent music career and has since had hit records like “It’s in Me” and even founded his own record label, Rude English Records.



Recently heard on Boosie Badazz’s track, “Whole Lotta”, Kellz Da Don continues to make himself known across the industry, and fans just can’t get enough of his work. Look out for his next studio project in 2023, and you can hear more from Kellz Da Don and stay up-to-date on his latest projects by checking him out at the following links:

https://www.instagram.com/kellzdadon/

https://www.facebook.com/kkvarnado