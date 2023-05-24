Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Promoting his debut album My Brother’s Keeper that arrived last month, Brooklyn rapper OnPointLikeOP has released a new video titled “Everything A Go”. Directed by Reel Guerillas and Kay Dotti the record comes to life on film, with a special appearance from fellow New Yorker and Hip-Hop legend Jim Jones.

It is the project’s fifth official single, following “Stickup,” “Boom,” “High Class” and “Stay Dangerous” featuring Dusty Locane. Rah Swish, Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel also appear on the album. It’s clear OP is one of the best rising stars in NYC, and “My Brother’s Keeper” is just the beginning.