Orchestrate96 Prepares For The Release Of Money Baby

Money Baby was named after Orchestrate96’s long-term goal of building generational wealth and his desire to inspire others in the same way. He also plans to work with fellow artists for prominent features on the album. Though the release date is yet to be announced, this project will be a milestone in the young artist’s career and the next step in growing his name.

Keep up with Orchestrate96:

Instagram: https://instagram.com/orchestrate96?utm_medium=copy_link

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6gedYnXdkHCvs4fabHBJpd?si=WbY3qA8ESOWZ7rLjTezKUA

Houston recording artist and rapper Orchestrate96 was born in Edo State, Nigeria. Since his permanent move to the U.S, he has made a name for himself as an energetic rapper and an artist with his natural ability to mix music and cultural perspectives. He never planned to become a creator or musician but was inspired by the likes of G-Eazy and his childhood friends. His debut album was titled Young & Naïve and is considered by Orchestrate96 as one of his greatest achievements. He is now preparing for his next album Money Baby.

