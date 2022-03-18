“Our Generation” Music Founders Deliver Trailblazing Hip-Hop News

In this day and age where the internet is the main source of information, it has become tricky, to tell the truth from fake news. Every day, people from all over the world rely on various news sites and blogs to keep up with their favorite celebrities. With so many news sites and each posting a different side of the story, it has become challenging to separate the truth from the lies, and this is often very frustrating.

According to Mikey Sarabia and Ivan Parra, this was what inspired them to launch their website, Our Generation Music. They say they wanted a platform that would deliver truthful and reliable news to the audience, and keep hip hop fans up-to-date with the happenings in the music and entertainment industries.

Both Mikey and Ivan have been and still are huge fans of hip-hop music. However, over time, it became almost impossible to keep up with the news as there was lots of unsubstantiated information. Joined together by one goal, they have now formed their company, Our Generation Music, on the foundation of trust and integrity.

Our Generation Music prides itself in delivering unbiased yet progressively challenging conversations on hip hop, rap, and culture as a creative and promotional launchpad for on-the-verge artists. They are helping young talents grow their careers by giving them a platform to showcase their skills, which will expand their reach. Our Generation Music has worked with numerous artists, including Layze, Yeat, Ken Car$on, and Sofaygo.

Their unique approach and excellent work ethics are helping them be unique and they have received tremendous support from the industry. Our Generation Music has grown its Youtube channel to over 70k subscribers and 500K+ on Instagram despite it being a new account.

When they started their platform, one of the major challenges that Mikey and Ivan had to deal with was the loss of their Instagram page. After all the hard work, they had to start all over again from scratch, but they persevered.

The two have now grown their online following and expanded their reach to various parts of the US and beyond. Our Generation Music uses its platform to announce the latest projects and has received recognition from numerous artists, such as Kanye West, Migos, Cardi B, Playboi, and different athletes.

Through their Youtube channel, they are sharing original content bridging the gap between the celebrities and their fans. Mikey explains that their goal is to create an environment that supports and upholds authenticity and integrity, giving both the audience and artists a chance to connect with each other. Mikey and Ivan post music reviews, exclusive interviews, vlogs, and premiers on their website and social media platforms.

In the coming years, their hope is to build a strong community sharing authentic and truthful content as they bridge the gap between artists and fans. Mikey says that their goal is to help more artists reach their audience by giving them a platform to showcase their skills and share their stories with the rest of the world.