Outlaw MuddBaby Closes 2024 With Explosive New Hip-Hop/Rap Single “Why”

The Mississippi-native artist engulfs listeners in the musical world he creates with his no-frills approach and realness.

Mississippi-based hip-hop artist Outlaw MuddBaby ends the year on a high note with the release of his latest single, “Why,” which dropped December 27th. Known for his authentic southern sound and commanding lyrical presence, Outlaw MuddBaby delivers a high-octane anthem that perfectly encapsulates his signature style while setting the stage for an even bigger 2025.

Fusing electrifying 808-driven production with dynamic wordplay, “Why” is an undeniable banger from the first beat to the last. With its anthemic energy and raw emotion, the track highlights Outlaw MuddBaby’s ability to connect with listeners on a visceral level. Whether it’s his sharp lyricism or the infectious rhythm of the beat, this single promises to leave a lasting impression as the ultimate year-end anthem.

Outlaw MuddBaby has steadily risen as a powerful voice in southern hip-hop, drawing comparisons to legendary names like Tupac Shakur and 8Ball & MJG while carving out his own lane among the next generation of southern rap stars. With a year marked by impactful releases and electrifying live performances across Mississippi and beyond, “Why” is a statement piece that solidifies his reputation as a force to watch in 2025.

As anticipation builds for what lies ahead, “Why” offers fans a glimpse into the next chapter of Outlaw MuddBaby’s musical journey. Don’t miss the chance to experience this bold and unforgettable track now on DRT Global Radio Charts.

ABOUT OUTLAW MUDDBABY

Quickly rising artist Outlaw Muddbaby, also known as Antwuan, grew up in a small town in Mississippi and began rapping at a young age. His classic southern sound is reminiscent of artists such as 8ball & MJG and Tupac Shakur, with songs such as ‘Way Up’ and ‘Rodeo Off’ off his latest EP, Outlaw Muddbaby. With a new generation of rappers coming from the south such as Youngboy Never Broke Again, Jaydayoungan, and OBN Jay, Outlaw stands among these new young rappers as his rise to fame continues to grow Touring extensively throughout Mississippi and branching out to Houston, TX, his live performance is bound to draw a large crowd.

Outlaw Muddbaby’s professional, serious performance draws the crowd in, as this rapper blends the music business with the art of lyric writing and freestyle rap to draw his listeners in. Exploring intricate social themes throughout his vocals, Outlaw Muddbaby brings credibility to his lyrics with experience, maturity, and an innate ability to challenge his audience. The Mississippi-native artist will engulf listeners in the musical world he creates with his no-frills approach and realness.



