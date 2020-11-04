OZ Sparx – “Dead Bodies” Video

DrewFilmedIt (@Drewfilmedit) directs the official visual for EMPIRE / 510 Music Group recording artist OZ Sparx‘s (OZSparx) “Dead Bodies.”Tackling the subject of mass murder in his hometown of Philly, Sparx reflects on the friends he’s lost to gun violence and the importance of self-protection.The song is taken off his recently released ‘Vibin, Slidin, N’ Connivinproject,’ which includes features from Warner Records signee 2KBABY (@2kBaby) and labelmate JGreen (@JGreen510).Born Shem Adams, OZ Sparx , is a Pennsylvania based Hip Hop act. Influenced by genre giants like Future, Drake, Playboi Carti and Chief Keef, in addition to local legends like Lil Uzi Vert and Meek Mill, at age 15 he left school and took on music full time.Originally known for his affiliation with OBH head honcho AR-AB, Sparx eventually found a home at 510 Music Group.Watch the latest music video from the Meek Mill-approved street poet and the entire ‘Vibin, Slidin, N’ Connivin’ project on your DSP of choice.