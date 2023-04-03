P. $mith Inspires on Latest Single “No Risk”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Miami rapper P.$mith is fresh off the heels of his latest release, “No Risk” and the record shows no signs of slowing up. The hustlers anthem saw radio ads across the country last week and is receiving kudos for the MC’s dynamic flow and delivery. $mith insists “there’s no reward without risk” over an electrifying drum-laced beat, detailing his perseverance and ability to navigate circumstances as he builds toward broader success.

$mith’s musical direction reads like a roadmap for the listener’s path to new levels of success. The mc is brash in delivery but skillful enough to infuse the perfect level of vulnerability into each phrase making him reminiscent of hip-hop legends that created space for their pain and hardships on their tracks. Make no mistake, P. $mith is not a rapper, he’s a bonafide MC. As today’s artists lean more towards trends and lyrical familiarity, $mith is moving to the beat of his drum and bringing along his listeners for the ride.

A quick listen thru the mc’s Spotify will provide a slew of hustler anthems with variety to match. To get a feel for the MC’s versatility checks out his Florida anthem “Flawda Wada” which is building consistently on Spotify.